Grant money will improve response time for Ark. police

POCAHONTAS, Ark. — Grant money is bringing one smaller, Region 8 police department up to date with technology. Previously, officers would hand write reports after an incident in the field.

“Sitting down to write it, being called out because it takes longer to write it and then it could be the end of the day before CID gets it,” Dillion said.

Officer Dane Dillion with the Pocahontas Police Department said the grant money they received to update their computers and server has made a big difference in how quickly they can get things done.

