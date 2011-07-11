Grant partnering strategies: New government site offers examples

This new crimesolutions.gov website is a central, credible resource to inform practitioners and policymakers about what works in criminal justice, juvenile justice, and crime victim services. This is a super resource for grant writers to use to see what is working.

Various topic areas are listed to show the evidence/research-based programs. Many of these programs are the only ones that will receive funding consideration in the future. The site helps to take the guesswork out of program selection and justification of selected methodologies.

For example, PCCD SAEDR funding is currently available for non-profits to apply for. I recommended that police departments partner to secure funds.

On this site, the DARE program was not proven to be effective unless it was partnered with other resources offered by the non-profits to work with at-risk youth and families. An application asking for money for DARE to merely be conducted by the police departments will score lower than those that have the follow-up piece described on this site.