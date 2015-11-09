Ill. police accept $250K grant for body cameras

By Mike Danahey

Elgin Courier-News

ELGIN, Ill. — The Elgin City Council Wednesday night is poised to accept up to $250,000 in federal grant money to set up a body-worn camera program for Elgin’s police department.

Police officials on Monday, though, said it would be sometime early next year before any cameras are purchased and an effort beyond field testing models subsequently launched.

Police in September told the City Council they hoped to have a report and recommendation ready by the end of October. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said officers just started testing another model last week, and the department is working to secure at least one more style to try in advance of any purchase.

Full Story: Elgin ready to accept $250,000 grant for police body cams