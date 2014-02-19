Mass. police get $24K for LED sign trailer
Cape Cod Today
SANDWICH, Mass. — The Sandwich Police Department recently received an LED sign trailer made possible by a grant from the United States Department of Homeland Security. The $24,000 movable sign will be used to inform the community about anything and everything including special events, weather warnings, terrorism threats, traffic delays and motorist safety.
Full Story: Sign of the times: Sandwich PD gets sign trailer through Homeland Security grant