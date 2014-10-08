Mass. police get $275K for new initiatives

By Grant Welker

Lowell Sun

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have received a $275,000 grant to pay for several new initiatives, including a community survey on crime and an evaluation of a recent reorganization of the department.

The reorganization, which took place after William Taylor became police superintendent last fall, put new emphasis on what is called evidence-based policing, which includes crime analysis, and community policing.

The grant will also be used to see whether such a police organization can be replicated elsewhere, Taylor said last Friday when the grant was announced.

