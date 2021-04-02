Memphis PD launches ShotSpotter technology using federal grant

By Kirstin Garriss

FOX13 Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is using a new system called ShotSpotter to pinpoint gun shots as they happen to help reduce gun violence.

“It gets officers pretty close, almost precisely where the gun fire incident would have occurred,” said Director Mike Rallings.

Rallings said the department is using a $650,000 federal grant for ShotSpotter technology over the next three years.

