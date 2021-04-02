Memphis PD launches ShotSpotter technology using federal grant
The ShotSpotter system will pinpoint gun shots as they happen to help reduce gun violence
By Kirstin Garriss
FOX13 Memphis.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is using a new system called ShotSpotter to pinpoint gun shots as they happen to help reduce gun violence.
“It gets officers pretty close, almost precisely where the gun fire incident would have occurred,” said Director Mike Rallings.
Rallings said the department is using a $650,000 federal grant for ShotSpotter technology over the next three years.
