Mich. PD wins grant for portable radar signs

By Emily Pauling

The Voice

MARINE CITY, Mich. — The Marine City Commission approved the purchase of two portable TC-400 radar speed signs for the police department at its Feb. 18 meeting.

“For several months, I’ve wanted to purchase these portable radar signs, as we get several complaints in at the department about speeders,” Police Chief James Heaslip said. “So I was trying to find funding for it and then in late 2020, I was made aware of a grant through the county prosecutor’s office and I applied and received the $6,500 for the purchase of the radar signs.”

In addition, the commission approved an agreement for information technology services between Oakland County and its Courts and Law Enforcement Management Information System and Marine City.

