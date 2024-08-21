Jenoptik deploys speed enforcement systems in Prince George’s County, Maryland

PRESS RELEASE

JUPITER, Fla. — JENOPTIK Smart Mobility Solutions, LLC, a leading manufacturer of road safety and security solutions, has deployed speed enforcement systems and begun processing and issuing violations in Prince George’s County, Maryland, USA.

Prince George’s County partnered with Jenoptik to provide turnkey speed enforcement solutions that help deter speeding incidents and make our roads safer. Each system contains the reliable VECTOR SR camera with integrated ALPR together with a radar sensor to monitor speed limits. These camera systems are proven worldwide to accurately identify speed violators up to 186 mph. The system is powered by high-capacity lithium batteries and is equipped with solar panels, making them self-sufficient for months even without sun. The solution is one of Jenoptik’s many environmentally friendly solutions from its extensive product portfolio.

With Jenoptik’s new office in Prince George’s County, they continue to further establish their presence in the county and the greater Northeast region as well as bring more jobs to the community.

“The Prince George’s County Police Department is excited to begin this new phase of our Vision Zero goal in reducing high speed driving and eliminate fatal and severe road incidents with Jenoptik,” states Major Anthony Cline, Prince George’s County Police Department.

The automated enforcement program was launched in August 2011 and consists of various cameras that are deployed at different locations, e.g. in school zones, residential zones, etc. Concerned citizens can report locations where they experienced speeding drivers to help make their community safer and keep their family away from road dangers.

