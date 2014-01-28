Mich. police get $1.1M for school resource officers

By Dominic Adams

MLive

FLINT, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Justice will contribute $1.1 million to help the Flint Police Department embed six officers inside city schools for the next four years.

Police Chief James Tolbert said the Community Oriented Policing Services grant will pay to put veteran officers inside the schools. But first, the city must hire six more officers, Tolbert said.

“You can’t put new officers in the schools because they wouldn’t know anything,” he said. “It’s going to be in strategic deployment so we have the best coverage.”

