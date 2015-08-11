NC police get grant to hire domestic violence investigators

By Dave Vieser

The Charlotte Observer

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department has hired two investigators in an effort to reduce the number of domestic violence cases, which impact as many as one-third of all reported criminal cases in the city.

Seventy-five percent of the costs associated with hiring the investigators will be covered by a two-year grant from the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission.

The investigators – Attrie Wooten and Christy Cleary – will work individually and in conjunction with other police officers and city agencies, focusing their efforts on incidents related to domestic violence, including homicides, sexual assaults, stalking and other acts of violence. The state grant, effective July 1 will run for two years. Under terms of the grant, $199,871 will be provided to the city to cover the investigators’ salaries and benefits; Statesville will provide $66,623 from surplus local funds.

