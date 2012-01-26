NY cops get grant for emergency communication system

The Oneida Daily Dispatch

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. — A recently-awarded $2 million grant will help whittle down the amount of money taxpayers will have to subsidize for the upgrade of Madison County’s emergency communication system.

Madison County officials accepted a $1.99 million New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services grant Tuesday to purchase radio equipment for the emergency communication system upgrade.

Madison County was among 16 counties that received a total of $20 million in funding for system upgrades and was awarded the fourth-largest grant. A second round of grant applications will allow counties to compete for another $45 million.

