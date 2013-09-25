NY Police Athletic League receives StubHub grant

By Staten Island Advance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Police Athletic League announced that it has been named a StubHub Rising Star, receiving a major grant of $200,000 over the next three years from the StubHub Foundation, a corporate advise fund of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

The grant will help support year-round PAL’s sports programs for inner-city boys and girls, including youngsters on Staten Island.

The award provides funding for the research, development and implementation of a state-of-the art elite sports clinic, general operating support for sports programming, and funding for summer special events and activities.

