Ohio PD gets $150K to expand DART program

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a $150,000 state grant to expand its Drug Abuse Response Team.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said the additional funds will be used to hire two more full-time deputies, one for the day shift and one for the night shift.

DART is a program created last year by Sheriff Tharp to help people overcome addiction. Toledo police and Oregon police are part of it.

