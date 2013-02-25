Ohio police hope for ammo grant

Cincinnati.com

FLORENCE, Ohio — The Florence Police Department is looking for some help filling its clips.

The department is applying for the Law Enforcement Protection Program (LEPP) grant to pay for ammunition.

The grant, administered by the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS), is funded by the sale of confiscated firearms throughout the state. The grant is then used to purchase body armor, firearms, ammunition, electronic-control devices, electronic-control weapons or electron-muscular disruption technology for departments in Kentucky.

