Over $6M grant provides AEDs to LE agencies across Nebraska

By Waverle Monroe

KETV

BENNINGTON, Neb. — Helmsley Trust is placing life-saving technology in the hands of officers, first-responders, and state offices. Nebraska DHHS was awarded a $6.4 million grant for the distribution of automated external defibrillators.

Omaha police Officer Terrance Smith said AEDs are vital for patrolling officers.

“These tools are very, very valuable especially if you have somebody that is in cardiac arrest, they need that shock rhythm so it’s very, very important to be able to get this to them as soon as possible,” Smith said.

