Pa. cops get grants for traffic safety
By Linda Finarelli
Montgomery News
UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. — Thirty-six reportable crashes, 511 traffic stops in which citations were issued. All occurred on a one-mile stretch of roadway in Upper Dublin Township over a four-year period, not including this year.
“That’s quite a number of stops for this portion of roadway,” Officer David Madrak said, in addition to a large number of reportable accidents.
And to help put a stop to the crashes and citations — mostly for speeding, the department was awarded a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1,750 this year to fund additional aggressive driving enforcement details.
