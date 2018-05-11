Police department to get body cams for first time

By Hannah Schartz

Press Connnects

VESTAL, N.Y. — Vestal will equip its police force with body cameras and additional tasers, accepting $40,000 in state funding for the equipment.

The town will purchase six tasers and 40 cameras, equipping every one of the force’s 36 officers with a camera, said Vestal Police Chief John Butler. The Town Board voted unanimously in favor of the project Wednesday night.

Cameras will be able to record for about 12 hours — “you most likely won’t run into a power down situation on one shift,” noted Vestal Council Fran Majewski — and have a 143-degree field of vision.

