SC police file COPS grant to gain 3 officers

GREER, S.C. — Police Chief Dan Reynolds will be have to readjust his department’s 2013-2014 proposed budget if the Department of Justice approves a COPS (Cops Oriented Policing Service) hiring grant for three new Greer police officers.

Reynolds requested and received City Council’s approval to pre-apply by the May 22 deadline. The matching grant will cover 75 percent of the new officers’ salaries and benefits for three years with the city to pay 25 percent of the cost. The city will be required to keep the officers for a fourth year at its expense.

Reynolds said the city would be liable for $113,000 the first three years, the Justice Department $339,000. The Greer PD used a COPS grant, since expired last year, to hire three officers that have been absorbed into the department.

