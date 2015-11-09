Va. marine patrol unit receives funding to repair vessels

By Alissa Skelton

The Virginian-Pilot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Marine Patrol Unit has been awarded a federal grant to repair and update police boats and dive gear.

The grant will pay for the replacement of engines on two 29-foot Donzi police vessels and the replacement of electronic components for one 38-foot Metal Shark vessel. The police will also be able to buy nine tactical dry suits to protect patrol officers from hypothermia and pollutants.

The Marine Patrol operates on the water year-round. Once the weather drops below 55 degrees, officers wear dry suits to keep warm while swimming, said Sgt. Brian Ricardo. Officers have had dry suits in the past, Ricardo said, but those didn’t allow officers to wear tactical belts while riding in boats on the water. The new ones will.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security gave the department the boats requiring updates. The Metal Shark boat will get updated radars, sonars, digital, high-definition, touch-screen displays and new mapping and navigation software, Ricardo said.

The City Council last week approved the $107,250 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, the council gave approval for the city to provide $35,750 to the Marine Patrol Unit.

