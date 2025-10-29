Get grants-ready: A practical guide to winning public safety funding

Complete the “Access this Police1 Resource” form now to download the guide.

Securing grant funding can be the key to launching new initiatives, expanding resources or strengthening critical public-safety services. But the application process often feels daunting. That’s where our guide comes in.

This Get Grants-Ready Guide helps your agency build a foundation that keeps you “grant-ready” year-round – so you’re never caught scrambling when a funding opportunity appears.

Discover how to:



Plan ahead: How to build the internal systems, documentation and partnerships that keep you ready for funding even before the application opens.

Take action: A 30-day roadmap for assembling your team, developing budgets and narratives and submitting a strong application within a typical grant cycle.

A closer look: Proven techniques for crafting compelling narratives, clearly answering what reviewers want to see and solidifying your program's impact story.

When your agency is prepared in advance, you respond faster, apply more confidently and compete more effectively for the resources you need. Whether you’re new to grant writing or sharpening your process, this guide helps you move from reactive to proactive.

