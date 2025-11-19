On-demand webinar: Funding readiness for major events: Strengthening your grant strategy

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Prepare your agency to compete for critical public safety funding by joining the Lexipol GrantFinder Team for an exclusive webinar designed to help you navigate state-administered grants tied to major upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 and America250 celebrations.

In this webinar our experts break down how to apply for funding under the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and FIFA World Cup Grant Programs (FWCGP). You’ll learn how to effectively collaborate with your State Administrative Agency (SAA) — the key partner in accessing these grants — and where to find official contact information to get started.

We share insider tips to help your agency stand out, including what documentation to prepare, how to demonstrate operational readiness and how to align your proposals with both state and national security priorities. Whether you’re part of a county, municipality or partner agency, this webinar will equip you with the tools to plan, prepare and apply with confidence.

By viewing this webinar, you will learn:



Who to contact for grant coordination and eligibility guidance.



and eligibility guidance. What information to compile to strengthen funding proposals.



to strengthen funding proposals. How to align your projects with state and national security priorities tied to major upcoming events.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Sam Dorm, Michael Vertucci

Samantha L. Dorm is a senior grant consultant for Lexipol, serving FireGrantsHelp.com, EMSGrantsHelp.com and PoliceGrantsHelp. She first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010. Dorm has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm is a reviewer for several federal agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.

Michael Vertucci is Manager of Customer Success with Lexipol, a role he’s held for over 3 years. His team of customer success managers are directly responsible for fulling the services that are included in the Grant Assistance Program. Michael and his team were directly responsible for assisting the public safety community in obtaining over $89 million in grant funding in 2023 alone. Since the beginning of the grant assistance program, Lexipol’s grants team has assisted public safety agencies in obtaining over $400 million in grants funding.

