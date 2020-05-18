FARO webinar focuses on maximizing 3D technology for forensic investigations

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The world of investigations is changing. The use of laser scanners, photogrammetry and structured light scanners has significant impacted how crime and crash scenes are documented. Scanners provide a flexible and efficient way to capture crime scenes while preserving the data for future use. Certain types of analysis can be done with 3D data by mixing in photographs, video, hand scanners or total station data. Once completed, the analysis can be visualized in a 3D environment in the context of the virtual crime scene.

Deliverables such as virtual tours, plan drawings, 3D printed evidence and even fully immersive environments are all possible thanks to 3D capture.

This FARO webinar focuses on the 3D technology used in criminal investigations and how the results are used in court.

Watch this webinar to:

Understand how 3D technologies assist with documentation at crime scenes

Look at possible types of analysis such as bullet trajectories or bloodstain pattern analysis

Discover options available for visualization of 3D crime scenes

Review case studies where full 3D reconstructions have been presented at trial

About FARO Technologies

FARO is a popular choice among law enforcement agencies to accurately document a scene, analyze the event, and create compelling courtroom presentations. FARO provides lightweight, portable, and easy to use laser scanners to capture exterior and interior scenes as well as 2D and 3D software that can be used to analyze and reconstruct the scene for courtroom presentations.