Knowledge is never on lockdown: learn with FARO Online

Now through May 2020, FARO® is hosting a series of free, live virtual classrooms for solutions that can help you maximize your forensic investigations. See which sessions could benefit you the most and register for free.

FARO Zone 3D: Advanced Animation Techniques

April 30, 2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Duration: 4 hours

This course shows how to animatecrash scenes in the FARO Zone 3D software. Learn about advanced features of animation as they relate to crash scenes and gain the ultimate control of animating a crash to specific detail.

Register for free here.

FARO Zone 3D: Utilizing EDR Data in the FARO Zone Software

May 5, 2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Duration: Estimated 4 hours

This course demonstrates how to import EDR (Event Data Recorder) information from a vehicle into the FARO Zone 3D software and show how you can create specific animations within the software utilizing this data. It is recommended attendees are already an EDR technician or analyst, with an understanding of the EDR.

Register for free here.

Using the FARO ScanPlan

May 7, 2020: 1 p.m - 5 p.m. EST

Duration: 4 hours

This course is designed to assist the Scan Plan user with building a map, making annotations, taking measurements and exporting into various formats. Attendees are asked to bring your Scan Plan to the virtual class so you can work alongside the instructors.

Register for free here.

Creating Court Room Deliverables with FARO SCENE Software

May 14, 2020: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST

Duration: 2 Hours

This course explores how to use SCENE and SCENE 2go to create courtroom deliverables. Learn how to create point cloud presentations that can be loaded onto a USB flash drive so it can be accessed on any computer, such as in a courtroom or for jury deliberation and more. Certificates of participation will be awarded based on attendance.

Register for free here.

Merging LS and UAV Point Clouds Using CloudCompare, Parts 1 and 2

Duration: Two classes, 2 Hours Each

Part 1:

For faster, more complete scene capture, using both laser scanners and drones can give you the details you need from the sky and ground. This course walks through the steps of merging drone and laser scanning data using a free tool called CloudCompare. Certificates of participation will be awarded based on attendance.

NOTE: There are two (2) sessions for each class being held to accommodate those in different time zones. You only need to register for one of the times below, but remember to register for Part 2 as well!

Tuesday, May 19, 2020: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. EST

Register for Session 1 here.

OR

Tuesday, May 19, 2020: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. EST

Register for Session 2 here.

Part 2:

This course continues to walk through the steps to merge drone and laser scanning data. Be sure to register for one of the times available for Part 1 as well.

NOTE: There are two (2) sessions being held to accommodate those in different time zones. You only need to register for one of the times below.

Thursday, May 21, 2020: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. EST

Register for Session 1 here.

OR:

Thursday, May 21, 2020: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. EST

Register for Session 2 here.