How to buy police drones

Law enforcement operations have long been enhanced by technology, but some advancements are true game-changers. Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, are one such technology. These systems allow officers to see what they cannot visualize with their own eyes and access places they cannot safely reach.

Drones can be deployed at a much lower cost than manned aircraft and provide similar situational overwatch during tactical operations such as foot or vehicle pursuits, suspect searches, hostage or active shooter situations, major traffic crashes, search and rescue missions, correctional facility security, and critical infrastructure protection.

This Police1 guide provides essential information for law enforcement agencies considering integrating drones into their equipment cache.

Key considerations before purchasing drones, ensuring you choose the right systems for your department's needs.

Essential questions to ask vendors, enabling you to gather all necessary information for informed decision-making.

