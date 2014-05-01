Laser Technology and National Sheriffs Association Co-Hosting Webinar on Combating Distracted Driving

Learn About Best Practices for Distracted Driving as LTI and NSA Team Up for Webinar

To help continue awareness for the fight against distracted driving, Laser Technology, Inc., (LTI) and the National Sheriffs Association (NSA) are teaming up to host a webinar titled “Combating Distracted Driving: Implementing Policies and Procedures.” The webcast is geared to Sheriff Offices, encouraging them to launch or intensify distracted driving enforcement to help reduce the amount of fatal crashes. According to the National Occupant Protection Use Survey, it is estimated that 660,000 drivers are using cell phones or manipulating electronic devices while driving.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Media outlets and government organizations have been publishing anti-distraction campaigns on social media while law enforcement is doing what they can to enforce distracted driving violations. The collaborative effort between media and law enforcement is meant to bring more attention to a deadly issue during this month but the dangers of distracted driving do not end on April 30th. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2012 alone, 3,328 were killed in distracted driving crashes.

Airing on July 15, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. MST, this live webinar will discuss the rising trend of multitasking behind the wheel and the devastating statistics that result from these behaviors. Edward Hutchison, NSA’s Traffic Safety Director will highlight best practices for launching and maintaining a successful anti-distracted driving campaign.

Combating Distracted Driving: Implementing Policies and Procedures Webinar

Date: July 15, 2014

Time: 10:00 am (MST)

Register Here

LTI will highlight their most effective traffic safety equipment for observing distracted drivers and enforcing local laws. The LTI TruSpeed Sxb speed measurement and mapping laser with 7-power scope magnification can be used to clearly witness distractive driving while the new LaserSoft SpeedCapture app saves photos for indisputable evidence. All attendees of the “Combating Distracted Driving: Implementing Policies and Procedures” webinar will be entered to win the complete TruSpeed Sxb and SpeedCapture app distracted driving enforcement system.

Laser Technology, Inc. is proud to announce they have recently become a Platinum Sponsor for NSA and looks forward to co-hosting this webinar in July to keep the dangers of distracted driving and the need for continued enforcement in the minds of Sheriffs and the public across the country.

About Laser Technology, Inc. (LTI)

LTI has been offering a complete accident reconstruction solution for over 15 years. QuickMap® 3D software was designed specifically for AI professionals with the intent to quickly be able to measure and store data points electronically and easily transfer that data to recreate the scene at the office. For more information visit www.lasertech.com.