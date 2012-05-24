Laser Technology, Inc. to Unveil New Mapping Laser at ARC-CSI Crash Conference and Host a Post-Conference Webinar

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Laser Technology, Inc. (LTI), an innovator in both speed and mapping products, will be presenting their latest in crash scene mapping tools and techniques at this year’s ARC-CSI Crash Conference, June 4-7th, 2012 in Las Vegas, NV.

LTI is to demonstrate QuickMap®3D with the all new TruSpeed® Sx, a dual speed and mapping laser, during the live crash testing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The system works like a total station, except it’s less expensive, lightweight and portable, simple to operate, can also enforce speeding and is easy on the eyes. Attendees will see firsthand how AI professionals are able to safely and efficiently map points in the field and transfer that data into any CAD program to generate court-room ready diagrams.

For all of those who are unable to attend the ARC-CSI Crash Conference, LTI will be hosting a webinar to recap the conference activities and to show how AI professionals are successfully using simple software and intuitive mapping tools to document a crash scene.

LTI’s Crash Scene Mapping Tools and Techniques Webinar

Wednesday, June 27th, 2012 at 10 am (MST)

Read more about LTI’s Crash Investigation solutions or contact us for a live demonstration at 800.696.2584 or 303.649.1000.

About Laser Technology, Inc. (LTI)

LTI has been offering a complete accident reconstruction solution for over 15 years. QuickMap® 3D software was designed specifically for AI professionals with the intent to quickly be able to measure and store data points electronically and easily transfer that data to recreate the scene at the office. For more information visit www.lasertech.com.