Reebok Tactical Boots to Compete in 32nd Annual SWAT Round-Up International in Orlando, Nov. 9-14, 2014

St. Louis, MO - Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok tactical footwear, will be a gold sponsor at this year’s SWAT Round Up International, and will also sponsor three teams competing in the event.

In its 32nd year, the SWAT Round-Up International will attract some 60 eight-man SWAT teams from around the world to compete in five events: Hostage Rescue, Pricher Scramble Officer Rescue, Tower Scramble, and the Obstacle Course. These events are geared for simulation of real life scenarios and are intended to challenge the team as a unit in both weapons expertise and physical fitness.

The Reebok brand is new to the law enforcement market. As a Gold sponsor Reebok hopes to gain both visibility and respect for the brand at this event. “We will have product at the event to try on,” says Danielle Beckman, Reebok Tactical Events Coordinator, “as well as key Reebok Tactical personnel from product development, sales, and marketing to answer questions.” Reebok currently makes five lines of duty boots: Dauntless and Dauntless Ultra-Light, light weight all terrain boot; Rapid Response RB, a high performance stealth boot, Fusion Max, made in USA with Total Cushioning Technology; and Hyper Velocity, super light weight performance footwear.

Three teams will be wearing Reebok tactical boots throughout the competition: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 2013 Best Overall Winner; Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 2013 Second Place winner; and SE Missouri SWAT. “Each team was allowed to choose the Reebok tactical boot that they preferred,” says Danielle Beckmann, “and each chose a different style. It will be exciting to see who outperforms whom.”

“This event will give us the opportunity to not only introduce the brand,” says Charlie Claggett, VP Marketing Warson Brands, “but will also enable us to demonstrate the brand’s superior performance and comfort characteristics. To see our boots on the feet of professionals in a competitive environment is the best way I know of to show the law enforcement world that Reebok is a serious player in this market.”

