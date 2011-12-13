ESS Launches World’s First Cross-Compatible Eye Protection Platform

New Cross-SeriesTM Presents Full Spectrum of Performance and Price Options

Sun Valley, ID — ESS (Eye Safety Systems) today revealed its Cross-Series™ platform of interoperable eye protection through the release of the new Crosshair™ ballistic spectacle. The Crosshair™ joins the existing Crossbow™ and Suppressor™ product lines to form the Cross-Series™, the world’s first fully interchangeable, customizable, military-rated spectacle platform.

With the Cross-Series™, ESS takes its innovative approach to cross-compatible eye protection to the next level by offering an entire family of interrelated products. This enables anyone to obtain eye pro based upon their own specific performance and price needs, without incurring a sacrifice in overall quality or protection. All Cross-Series™ spectacles are available as ready-to-wear, stand-alone eye protection solutions. Any Cross-Series™ additional lenses, frames, and other kit components can be used interchangeably. The new eyewear platform from ESS is expandable, adaptable, and incredibly versatile. Whether used for high-stakes military missions or recreational endeavors, every Cross-Series™ spectacle offers U.S. MIL-SPEC ballistic protection, an advanced ergonomic fit, and distortion-free optics to deliver enhanced performance in the field.

The new starting point for Cross-Series™ customization is the Crosshair™, an entry-level product that defies limitations. The Crosshair™ exceeds U.S. Military impact and optical standards and provides superior comfort with a universal fit, making it an essential eye protection solution. But the Crosshair™ is capable of much more, as it is built to work with any ESS premium Cross-Series™ upgrades. “The Cross-Series is the first eye protection to meet any requirement: form, fit, function or budget,” said Brian Ross, General Manager of ESS. “With the Crosshair, ESS is able to bridge the gap between price and premium performance. Now anyone who wants military-grade protection and the benefit of our advanced technologies can get what they need, and when they need it, by engaging with the Cross-Series.”

The Cross-Series’ ability to adapt for changing missions and environments is achieved not only through its wide variety of replaceable lenses, but also through the interoperability of the three frame options. The Suppressor™ has the first eyeshield frame optimized for use under hearing protection and communications gear. Wherever eye pro and hearing pro overlap, the ultra-thin Suppressor™ frame minimizes the interference caused between standard temple arms and padded earmuffs. The resulting natural fit reduces the admission of damaging noise and eliminates the distraction and discomfort of headaches and hotspots. The Suppressor™ is a much-needed solution for shooters of every type, and it has wide application in fields such as construction, aviation, motorcycling, and in a variety of sports.

The flagship of the Cross-Series™ is the Crossbow™, which features special flow-coat lens technology to provide its users with the ultimate protection from fogging. By applying separate anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings, each Crossbow™ lens is optimized for maximum resistance to environmental conditions. Fogging is abated on the inside of the lens, scratching is minimized on the outside, and the net effect is eye pro that performs best when it matters most. In addition to its unique lenses, Crossbow™ spectacle frames also feature padded “no-slip” temple arms that provide a comfortable grip, even when wet. The Crossbow Unit Issue Kit has met stringent requirements to earn a coveted position on the U.S. Army’s APEL [Authorized Protective Eyewear List], and the Crossbow™ is the protective eyeshield issued for use by all United States Marines.

Practical reasons for using the Cross-Series™ platform include both its highly-adaptable nature and the functional economy achieved through the use of interchangeable parts. Crosshair™ owners may upgrade their spectacles with premium anti-fog Crossbow™ lenses as their needs require. Crosshair™ and Crossbow™ owners can adapt their eye pro with the ultra-thin Suppressor™ frame, optimizing their kits for use under ear protection or communications gear. With a range of available lens tints to choose from (including ANSI Z87.1-2010 safety-rated polarized Crossbow™ lenses), multiple frame colors, and a full array of replacement parts and accessories, Cross-Series™ products can be configured for use in any environment. Savings over time can also be realized, as the Cross-Series™ users will be able to extend product lifetimes by replacing individual parts, as needed.

For those whose vision requires optical correction, a range of ESS Rx inserts ensures that any Cross-Series™ product will work in combination with a single ESS prescription insert. ESS corrective eye protection products – including the ESS U-Rx™, P-2B™ and Vice™ inserts – can be ordered online through the enhanced Rx functionality found site-wide at www.esseyepro.com.

ESS Cross-Series™ eyeshields are compliant with U.S. Federal OSHA, ANSI Z87.1-2010, U.S. MIL SPEC MIL-PRF-31013 (Clause 3.5.1.1), and CE EN 166.* All Crosshair™ and Crossbow™ lenses provide 100% UVA/UVB protection. Visit www.esseyepro.com/cross-series for further details.

*ESS Crossbow Polarized Lenses are compliant with U.S. Federal OSHA, ANSI Z87.1+ and CE EN 166.

About ESS

Established in 1998, ESS (Eye Safety Systems) creates advanced eye protection systems for military, law enforcement and corrections, and fire/rescue.