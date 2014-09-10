ESS Remember 9.11 Eyewear Helps Raise Funds for the Stephan Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Hailey, ID - ESS Eye Safety Systems, Inc., has made a limited edition version of four of their more popular selling sunglasses. The Remember 9.11 line was created in recognition of the continued sacrifices made by military, law enforcement, EMS and firefighting professionals. When purchased directly from ESS, they will donate 25% of sales from the limited edition Remember 9.11 product line to the Stephen Siller ‘Tunnel to Towers’ Foundation, whose charitable works support these heroes and their families.

The four Remember 9.11sunglasses are the 5B/White Frame, 5B/Gray Frame, CDI/Black, CDI/Max Black. Each includes ballistic mirrored lenses with a custom “REMEMBER 9.11" lens etching, as well as a U.S. Flag Microfiber sunglass bag. All four glasses are compliant with ANSI Z87.1-2010, and U.S. Federal OSHA. All ESS lenses provide 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Additionally, every order of Remember 9.11 sunglasses will ship for free from now until 9.30.14 (standard shipping within the U.S., online orders only.) To order them, go to www.esseyepro.com/remember.

For more information on Stephan Siller Tunner to Towers Foundation, you can go to www.tunnel2towers.org .