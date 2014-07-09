Mayhem Introduces the Tactical Exterior Carrier

Tiona, PA - The Mayhem Tactical Exterior Carrier defies traditional law enforcement armor carriers with tactical purpose and comfort features, while providing protection to the greatest extent. With a large scope of law enforcement officers in mind, this carrier vest is designed to assure optimal protection, accommodating trauma plates and ballistic panels. Weighing in at only one pound, the Mayhem Tactical Exterior Carrier is water resistant with an outer shell made of 100% 500 D nylon and inner shell made of 100% heavyweight polyester. Unlike many carriers, there is a built-in suspension system that attaches to a Duty Belt. Shoulder straps are fully adjustable. The upper chest is comprised of rubberized grip as well as internal rubber padding on the chest area for comfort. This carrier also features large hidden internal pockets underlying full size front pockets and hidden pen holders all on the chest. Full front and back M.O.L.L.E. straps for accessories are located along the body’s core. With quick release side closures and a back saving cumber bun support system, this carrier is easily taken on and off. A Velcro panel is placed on the upper back for department patches below a heavy duty drug handle. Using a multi-stitch system on the entire vest ensures a durable and long lasting Mayhem Tactical Exterior Carrier.

About Mayhem/Intersport Group, Inc

Intersport Group, Inc is operated by a team of individuals with more than 27 years experience developing safety apparel for motorcycle riders. We have taken that experience and applied it our new line of police apparel. We are responsive, flexible and attentive to your specific department needs. Please be sure to inquire about custom development options as well our officer and department discounted pricing.