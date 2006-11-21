N.Y.P.D. Chooses Damascus® Gloves

Damascus Protective Gear, through one of its distributors, has won a 5 year contract to make the official gloves of the New York Police Department. These specialized cut resistant gloves were comparatively tested and thoroughly evaluated by the N.Y.P.D. prior to being approved.

“The N.Y.P.D. glove bid has been the largest glove procurement of it’s kind in North America for several decades. It has also been a benchmark for the leading glove manufacturer within the industry. Damascus® is proud to have been chosen over all other brands. The award is a testament to our quality and our competitiveness within the market.”, said Josh Cranford, Vice President of Damascus®.