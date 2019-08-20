Belleville Boot Company and Tactical Research to highlight tactical boots at NTOA

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville Boot Company and Tactical Research will highlight its wide range of law enforcement and tactical boots at NTOA in August. This event will be held August 18 and 19 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Fl.

Being showcased at this event is the newest series from Tactical Research – the 10-40 Series. The 10-40 Series was engineered to provide maximum comfort and support without the weight of standard duty boots.

At the core of this new series is the PTO® orthotic footbed; a proprietary, load-bearing removable insert that uniquely combines the benefits of shock absorbing foam with superior arch support. This series is the new benchmark for light, fast, engineered tactical boots. Side zipper, hot weather, waterproof and TPU toecap available in select models.

About Tactical Research:

Tactical Research by Belleville® is a wholly owned brand of Belleville Boot Company. Created and launched in 2008, “Tactical Research” is the guiding philosophy behind this brand. Utilizing global sourcing, athletic construction technologies, and advanced components; the “Tactical Research by Belleville” brand has quickly established itself as a leading innovator in lightweight high-performance military and tactical boots.