Danner Supports Drive to Remember for Fallen Officers

PORTLAND, Ore.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Danner, Inc., a subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. (Nasdaq/NMS: BOOT), a leading provider of branded work and outdoor footwear for expert users, announced today its support for the Drive to Remember for Fallen Officers. Danner is sponsoring the organization’s second annual Drive to Remember, a nationwide tour to raise awareness for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

“We are honored to support the Drive to Remember and those who make the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” said Joseph P. Schneider, president and CEO of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. “For more than 75 years, Danner has developed quality and high performance footwear for these men and women in the field, whether at work or enjoying the outdoors. We are truly honored to support this wonderful organization.”

The Drive to Remember will encompass a 14-day, 5,000-mile tour from Vancouver, British Columbia to Washington, DC. Danner is hosting a commemorative event today at the Danner Factory Store, including a barbeque lunch, to honor the Drive to Remember on their first stop in Portland, Ore. The organization’s founders will arrive in a Hummer H3 decorated to memorialize officers killed in the line of duty. Portland Police will also be present to show their support. Proceeds from the sales of Danner socks during the event will be donated to the organization to support the families of fallen officers.

For more information about the Danner event and Drive to Remember organization, visit www.drive2remember.org.

About Danner, Inc.

Danner designs and manufactures a complete line of innovative, functional and performance footwear for experts in the work and outdoor markets. With a commitment to craftsmanship, Danner continues to build on the Company’s 76-year heritage of being the “Expert’s Choice” by making premium-quality hiking, hunting, occupational, uniform and rugged casual footwear for men and women. Located in Portland, Ore., Danner is a wholly owned subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. For more information, please visit www.danner.com.