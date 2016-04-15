Propper Grows Industry-Leading Polo Line

St. Charles, MO – Propper is recognized as the industry leader in performance polos. Now they are introducing new colors in their best seller and launching a value polo to insure an option for every customer.

The I.C.E. (Integrated Cooling Effect) Performance Polo is designed to keep wearers cool, dry and comfortable on the job. Innovative wicking technology is built directly into the fabric, helping it dry 125% faster than cotton and 30% faster than polyester. Breathable mesh underarms help maintain a professional appearance in warmer weather. It’s now available in six new men’s and three new women’s colors along with a new long sleeve version for women.

New for spring 2016 is the Propper Uniform Polo. At $19.99 retail this amazing value can’t be beat. Its high-quality performance polyester pique fabric dries quickly and is fade-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant. Plus, it keeps all of the tactical features (mic loop and pen pockets) professionals demand.

In addition to these great new polos, Propper is launching new boots, pants, armor, and more in 2016. Visit Propper.com or one of their authorized dealers to learn more.

About Propper

Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper, since their U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.

About Reticle

Reticle Marketing Group is a full-service marketing agency focused on the shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade industry (SHOT).