Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarships to be Awarded

Compete at SWAT Round International November 9th – 14th, 2014

Central Florida, - The Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship is honored to announce that it will offer two (2) Team Scholarships to SWAT Round Up International. The need remains great for Teams to attend the largest and premier tactical workshop and competition in the world. This is a training and networking opportunity that cannot be found anywhere else.

“More than just a training event or pulse-pounding competition, SWAT Round-Up is a sum that is greater than its parts. Ultimately it is an opportunity for operators across the globe to come together as one to learn from each other. The brotherhood you share with your teammates will extend to your fellow operators as you train, compete and cheer each other on. The relationships you form here will be based on your shared values of loyalty, bravery and dedication to saving lives and these bonds will last your lifetime.

The training and education program is a vital component of the SWAT Round-Up International experience. Training for 2014 will be conducted by nationally renowned instructors and will include numerous relevant courses for SWAT and ERTs. No other venue offers an equal gathering of distinguished experts.

Each of the six Round-Up competition events should be considered a training opportunity. These events are geared for simulation of real life scenarios and are intended to challenge the team as a unit. Optional events emphasize weapon expertise and physical fitness.

Others may attempt to emulate the SWAT Round-Up International experience, but there is no equal.”

The scholarship Selection Committee is made up of the Board Members of the Non-Profit Brothers for Adversity, Inc. It includes former and current members of Police, SWAT, and the military as well as family of Stephen House. The Scholarship is named after Stephen House who, a SWAT Team Leader, was killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant on February 15th, 1989.

Statements:

“We endeavor to honor [Stephen House’s] service and memory as s Team Leader, Friend and Father. Each year we give out thousands of dollars in Stephen’s memory. None are bigger than SWAT Round Up International. It’s our opportunity to see family and friends from all over the country. We are proud to play a part.” Cleyton Bray, CEO – SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity

Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship Availability

Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship application is available now and open until October 3rd, 2014. Teams will be selected by October 9th, 2014. To see how you can apply for the scholarship goto: www.swatlifebrothers.com/uncategorized/stephen-house-swat-life-scholarship-team-registration-to-swat-round-up-international-2014/

To learn more about SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity go to www.swatlifebrothers.com