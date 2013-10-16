SWAT Life Releases New Shirt in Support of Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship

Central Florida - In the run up to the international tactical competition, SWAT Round Up International in November, SWAT Life Brothers for Adversity releases it’s second custom designed shirt in honor of Stephen House, fallen Team Leader killed during a SWAT Operation in February 1989. 100% of all the proceeds go to the Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship. This is the main charitable effort through which SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity gives back to the Tactical community. In less than 18 months tens of thousands of dollars has been put into the needs of Tactical Teams. Most recently Delray Beach Police Department was sponsored to SWAT Round Up for 2013 and within the last 48 hours two SWAT Teams from Texas and Virginia, respectively, were awarded 10 Operator First Aid Kits (OFAKs) each under the scholarship. You can learn more about SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity and their charitable efforts at www.swatlifebrothers.com.

“This is an annual shirt theme that honors our fallen Team Leader and gives back to tactical community. We remain close with members of Stephen’s family as they work on the selection committee for the scholarship. His service and sacrifice is the starting point of this company. It’s a standard to live up too and memory to always carry forward no matter where you are.” Cleyton Bray, Chief Executive Officer.

The Stephen House “Send Me” Shirt will be available for purchase at SWAT Round Up International beginning on November 10th, 2013. It is available for PRE-ORDER now at www.swatlifebrothers.com.