ThermaCELL Heat Packs for Rechargeable Warmth Wherever Needed

Bedford, MA – Schawbel Technologies LLC, introduces a revolutionary solution for long-lasting warmth with their new ThermaCELL Heat Packs. Building on the ThermaCELL Heated Insoles technology, Heat Packs come in two versions, Hand Warmers and Pocket Warmers. The Heat Packs are lightweight, rechargeable warmers with adjustable temperature settings that provide many hours of comfort, helping maintain a higher body temperature to keep the cold from cutting your winter activities short.

“In 2015, Schawbel Technologies has introduced another innovative heating product,” said founder and CEO, Bill Schawbel. “ThermaCELL Heat Packs can be used in a variety of ways to keep your body warm. They can provide many years of use and be a more consistent and reliable source of heat compared to unpredictable, disposable warmers, and at a cost of only pennies per use.”

ThermaCELL Heat Packs are thin, rechargeable, long-lasting warmers with three temperature settings reaching up to 116°F. Simply select one of three temperature settings and place a Heat Pack inside your glove, pocket, hand muff, hat... or anyplace that could use some warmth. Unlike disposable, air-activated hand warmer packets, ThermaCELL’s rechargeable Heat Packs provide constant, regulated warmth. ThermaCELL Heat Packs warm right to the temperature selected and they provide significant savings over time when compared to disposable warmers.

ThermaCELL Heat Packs are available in two different versions – smaller Hand Warmers (2-pack) and larger Pocket Warmers (1-pack). They both last up to 6 hours per charge and feature materials which have thermal properties to allow for more effective transfer of heat to the body. Simply charge your Heat Packs between uses and keep them ready for the next time you need to take control of the cold.

Product Key Features:

• Thin and Lightweight – one of the lightest and thinnest rechargeable warmers on the market today

• Water-Resistant – can withstand winter’s harshest elements

• Versatile, Portable and Transferrable– great for jackets, pants, gloves, or anywhere you need extra warmth

• Recharges in 4 hours or less, and offers many years of use

• Heated surface is lined with medical-grade silicone that is soft to the touch and will stand up to frequent use.

• Shock Resistant & Easy to Grip molded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) material on non-silicone side

• Three Regulated Heat Levels: High = 116°F, Medium = 110°F, Low = 106°F

Product Prices and Specifications:

Hand Warmers (2-pack):

• MSRP: $79.99

• Size: 2.9” x 1.6” x .45” (each)

• Battery = 1000 mAh, 3.7V (each)



Pocket Warmer (1-pack):

• MSRP: $69.99

• Size: 4” x 2.8” x .45”

• Battery = 3300 mAh, 3.8V



Product Functionality:

• Easy push-button for ON/OFF and changing of temperatures

• LED light indicates temperature setting

• Charges in a matter of hours (Wall Charger provided)

• Charge time for Hand Warmers is 2-3 hours

• Charge time for Pocket Warmers is 3-4 hours

• Certifications: Products meet all U.S., Canada and EU battery, materials, and UL requirements



About Schawbel Technologies LLC

ThermaCELL Heat Packs and Heated Insoles are products of Schawbel Technologies LLC, a company primarily focused on providing consumer comfort through innovative, patented products. Schawbel Technologies is a spin-off from The Schawbel Corporation, which was founded in 1981 by William Schawbel through the acquisition of two divisions from the Gillette Company. All products undergo rigorous third-party testing and meet or exceed battery, materials, and safety certifications and standards worldwide. For more information about Schawbel products, visit http://heat.thermacell.com or call 1-866-651-7579.