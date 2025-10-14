Lenco Armored Vehicles displays ‘multi-mission’ BearCat G2 at 2025 IACP Conference in Denver, CO

PRESS RELEASE

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading manufacturer of tactical armored vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue, and government agencies worldwide, will exhibit at the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place October 18–21 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO, booth #4001.

Lenco will showcase the Avon, Colorado Police Department’s new BearCat G2 — a ‘multi-mission’ BearCat designed and built with tactical, fire rescue and medical response equipment.

The 4-door BearCat on display is outfitted with Lenco’s signature hydraulic breaching system which accommodates a growing list of tactical and response attachments. The Avon PD BearCat is equipped with Lenco’s standard breaching plate, along with a non-lethal munitions attachment and a 4-way video and audio ‘reconnaissance’ attachment. These tools allow operators to address critical incident response from the safety of their BearCat, reducing risk to those involved. Lenco has also partnered with J&N Tactical to integrate their Draco multi-unit, non-lethal equipment directly onto the BearCat’s breaching system, which includes its own interior operator controls for ease of use.

Tactical emergency medical (TEMS) features on this BearCat include trauma lighting and a medically equipped interior with power ports for critical care equipment. On the exterior of the vehicle, the BearCat’s front bumper is outfitted with Lenco’s industry-defining water monitor integration. First developed in 2014, the water monitor integration allows law enforcement and fire rescue personnel to work jointly in hostile environments where ‘fire as a weapon’ or structure fires occur. The BearCat on display also includes Lenco’s latest in situational awareness and emergency lighting.

“Our customers continue to drive the evolution of the BearCat and its increasing role in public safety response,” said Lenny Light, Executive Vice President at Lenco Armored Vehicles. “The multi-mission BearCat we have on display at IACP is evidence of that. It has features to support tactical missions, emergency medical response and fire rescue. This is definitely one of our most impressive BearCats and we’re appreciative that Avon PD is allowing us to showcase this vehicle for Chiefs from around the country.”

The IACP Annual Conference & Exposition brings together police chiefs, command staff, and public safety leaders from around the world to explore the latest tools, training, and technologies advancing law enforcement operations and community protection.

About Lenco Armored Vehicles

Since its founding in 1981, Lenco Armored Vehicles has been the most trusted manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue, and government entities worldwide. The privately held, family-owned and operated company revolutionized tactical response with the advent of the BEAR and BearCat, and has since designed and built over 7,000 armored vehicles in service with more than 1,300 state and federal agencies in all 50 states and 40+ countries worldwide. Lenco prides itself on protecting defenders around the globe and serving as the industry standard. For more information about Lenco Armored Vehicles, visit lencoarmor.com