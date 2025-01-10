Lenco Armored Vehicles to showcase new BearCat lighting options at 2025 SHOT Show

PRESS RELEASE

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading manufacturer of tactical armored vehicles for law enforcement, government, and special forces worldwide, will exhibit at the 2025 SHOT Show, held January 21-24 at the Venetian Expo + Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Lenco will be displaying a BearCat G3 vehicle owned by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office of California. The vehicle will be located at booth 10971, on Level 2 of the Venetian Expo, adjacent to the SHOT Bridge to Caesars Forum.

The BearCat on display is debuting Lenco’s newly integrated interior and exterior lighting options designed to boost visibility, safety, and operational efficiency. Exterior highlights include Front and Rear LED Take Down Lights and upgraded iconic VSP Lighting Package with LED Visor Lights and Side Alley Scene Lights. All exterior lighting options include customizable color variations with red, blue, white, and yellow illuminated programmable burn patterns. The upgraded interior LED lights offer multiple brightness levels with a seamless transition from white to red light for night operations. These lighting features enhance the ever-growing need for scene lighting and visibility.

The G3 is engineered for rugged off-road performance, making it ideal for emergency response in rough terrain or natural disaster scenarios where standard public safety vehicles fail. Key features include a heavy-duty suspension system, increased ground clearance, and off-road wheels with run-flat tires, ensuring mobility in challenging environments.

“At Lenco, our mission has always been to deliver innovative solutions based on our customer feedback and needs. The introduction of customizable interior and exterior lighting options for the BearCat is an example of our commitment to our customers. These enhancements provide agencies with the tools they need for tactical advantages in high-stakes situations, reinforcing our mission to deliver vehicles that are as versatile and reliable as the professionals who operate them,” said Lenny Light, Executive Vice President of Lenco Armored Vehicles.

The SHOT Show, organized by the NSSF (Firearm Industry Trade Association), is the premier annual event for the firearm industry. It highlights the latest advancements in the industry, supports recreational shooting and hunting, and promotes the lawful use of firearms.

About Lenco Armored Vehicles

Since its founding in 1981, Lenco Armored Vehicles has been the most trusted manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles by law enforcement, fire and rescue, and government entities worldwide. The privately held, family-owned and -operated company revolutionized tactical response with the advent of the BEAR and BearCat, and since, has designed and fabricated over 7,000 armored vehicles in service by more than 1,250 state and federal agencies in all 50 states and 40-plus countries around the world. Lenco prides itself on protecting defenders around the world and serving as the standard in the industry. For more information about Lenco Armored Vehicles, visit lencoarmor.com.