Ill. chief pushes for funding for armored vests

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A suburban police chief is calling on Congress to reauthorize a program that would provide more funding for police departments to purchase body armor for their officers. A shotgun blast to his vest made a believer out Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel.

Weitzel, whose life was saved by body armor in 1987, said he’s disappointed Congress hasn’t yet seen fit to renew the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Program.

The program would provide 50 percent matching grants for state and local law enforcement agencies for the purchase of protective body armor.

