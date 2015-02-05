Morgan Advanced Materials Introduces Buoyant Lightweight Rifle Plate

(Jan 2015) - Morgan Advanced Materials’ Composites and Defence Systems business has introduced a buoyant, lightweight rifle plate insert for military and security personnel which is capable of stopping 7.62mm rifle ammunition yet is still less than 1kg in weight.

The new 20mm-thick rifle plate is manufactured from ultra-lightweight, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene hybrid composite materials which have been designed by Morgan specifically for the rugged environments in which military and security personnel frequently operate. The plates meet the stringent requirements of NIJ 0101.06 for ballistic protection when used in conjunction with NIJ Level II body armour.

For optimum comfort and flexibility, the ergonomic multi-curve design features a shooter’s cut and can withstand up to six shots per plate from a 7.62mm M80 ball projectile. Weighing just 980g, the plate covers 720cm² over the torso and is positively buoyant in water.

Martyn Cook, Business Development Director of Morgan Composites and Defence Systems commented: “Military and security personnel are increasingly facing the threat of high powered hunting or assault rifles. The new plates from Morgan balance multi-shot protection with reduced weight and an ergonomic design which does not hinder movement or weigh the individual down.

“The plates have been subjected to extensive testing at our in-house ISO 17025 approved test laboratory as well as additional independent proof testing to NIJ 0101.06 at Biokinetics & Associates in Canada in conjunction with NIJ Level II body armour, and provide proven performance against close multi-hit shot spacing, retaining protection even in extreme temperatures.”

For further information on Morgan's soldier protection systems, visit http://www.morgancomposites.com/defencesystems

