Peter Kosciewicz promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at WPSG

PRESS RELEASE

COATESVILLE, Pa. — Witmer Public Safety Group (WPSG) dba TheFireStore is delighted to announce the promotion of Peter Kosciewicz to the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Peter joined WPSG in October 2008 as Chief Marketing Officer and has been a cornerstone of WPSG’s leadership team for over 15 years, driving significant growth and success in our e-commerce sales and marketing efforts.

“We are thrilled to see Peter step into this new role,” said James Witmer, CEO of WPSG. “His dedication, strategic thinking, and leadership have been instrumental in our growth, and we look forward to his continued contributions in this expanded capacity.”

Peter brings over 25 years of experience in direct response retail, product management, ecommerce, and operations to his new role. His expertise in cross-functional collaboration, performance monitoring, and stakeholder management has consistently delivered exceptional results.

“Peter’s analytical prowess and his ability to transform data into actionable insights have been pivotal to our expansion,” said Witmer. “As he embraces his new responsibilities, we are confident that his deep understanding of our sales divisions and the strong relationships he has built within our organization and with our vendors will continue to propel WPSG forward.”

“Peter’s promotion is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his visionary approach to sales and marketing. His extensive experience, combined with his strategic mindset and innovative thinking, positions him perfectly to lead WPSG’s next phase of growth.”

About WPSG

WPSG is a leading provider of public safety equipment and solutions, committed to supporting the essential work of our customers through innovative products and exceptional service. Since 1996, TheFireStore has served as a trusted supplier for the Fire and EMS markets, known for its extensive product range, dedicated sales team, and best-in-class e-commerce website. TheFireStore continues to expand its presence and reinforce its commitment to the public safety community.