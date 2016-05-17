U.S. Armor Announces Their Full May 2016 Tradeshow Schedule

U.S. Armor will be attending the 2016 Pacific NW Regional Tactical Officers Conference & Vendor Show hosted by the Washington State Tactical Officers Association May 16 - 20 at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver, Washginton. Booth #TBD. This is a great opportunity to display and demonstrate our products to SWAT Teams and more from around the Pacific North West.

U.S. Armor will also be attending the 2016 TacOps West Tactical Training Conference & Vendor Show May 18 - 20 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Booth #301. The tactical tradeshow is a two day vendor show with over 100 industry vendors showcasing the latest technologies and products.

Please visit U.S. Armor to see out latest products. A vest can only save a life if it is worn. Once you experience the difference of U.S. Armor, we know... you’ll wear it™.

About U.S. Armor

Founded in 1986, U.S. Armor is firmly established as the most trusted name in body armor. We are a highly respected, major supplier to domestic and international armor markets. Our products are unmatched in comfort, quality and performance. U.S. Armor ballistic products can be found on elite Military units, along with Federal, State, and local Law Enforcement agencies throughout the world.