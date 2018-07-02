Industry veteran Frank Cappo joins Armor Express as its new Vice President of Sales

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. — Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (“Armor Express”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor solutions, today announced the newest addition to its leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran Frank Cappo as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Cappo will be leading the Company’s domestic and international sales efforts, responsible for the Law Enforcement, Corrections, Fire & EMS, Private Security, and Federal market segments.

Mr. Cappo comes to Armor Express after a close to 20-year career in the body armor, protective solutions and Public Safety industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Public Safety Sales for 5.11 Tactical, a California-based manufacturer of Tactical Apparel and Gear. His role at 5.11 was to build and lead their Public Safety Sales division throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Prior to 5.11 Tactical, he spent five years at Safariland (formerly Armor Holdings Inc.) as a sales representative in the Midwest, responsible for growth initiatives for all of Armor Holdings’ brands and across various Public Safety product lines. Before his career in sales, he spent 12 years as a Police Officer in Overland Park, Kansas, holding many different assignments – from Patrol to SWAT, Police Academy Instructor, Director of Training, as well as the Departments’ Quartermaster.

Jim Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Praesidium, the Holding Company that owns both Armor Express and KDH Defense Systems, stated, “The addition of Frank to our leadership team is a major coup for our Company, as he has extensive experience in our industry, in related product lines serving First Responders, and has a vast network of relationships that will serve us well. He has worked with many of our distributors, partners and the end-users who rely on our solutions. As a former law enforcement officer, he fully understands the importance of protection and what officers and agents need to succeed in their mission. We have full confidence that Frank is the right man to help us grow both the Armor Express and KDH Defense business, while helping us drive innovation for the most important customers in the world.”

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the domestic and Federal law enforcement market, U.S Military and America’s allies around the world. Through its strategic partnerships with technology innovators and its unwavering commitment to advance research & development, the Company’s customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com.

@ArmorExpress

Connect with Armor Express on social media; search Armor Express on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.