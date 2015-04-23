Richmond, Virginia, April 22, 2015 – Southern Police Equipment announces the award of the new Anti-Stab Body Armor Contract with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. Southern Police Equipment received the award to supply FBOP with multiple styles of anti–stab body armor through our manufacturing partner, Survival Armor, Inc. This is a five (5) year contract, with a value of over $8,000,000.00.



Southern Police Equipment is proud to have been selected to supply our Nation’s federal corrections officers with the highest quality products and service the industry offers. We are in the process of putting in place a network of representatives across the country that will be able to fully support and

service the needs of every FBOP facility in the Nation.