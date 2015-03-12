U.S. Armor’s Innovative Fabric Technology Improves Everyday Wear of Body Armor

Santa Fe Springs, CA - U.S. Armor Corporation introduces two innovative technologies that increase officer wear rates and therefore safety.

U.S. Armor now offers CuTEC® Copper Thread Technology. in their concealable vests as a body armor carrier option. This innovative material reduces prickly heat rash on officer’s chest or back. This uncomfortable condition can take an officer out of the line of duty for up to 8 weeks while it heals, U.S. Armor is proud to be the first armor company to combine Copper Ion Thread technology with a layer of unique spacer fabric to produce a body armor that not only eliminates moisture and odor-causing/skin-irritating bacteria, but also promotes healthy skin wellness and skin texture. Copper-based technology used in conjunction with premium spacer fabric provides additional airflow and proven relief from prickly heat rash and other skin complications from the increased heat generated from daily body armor wear. Healthy skin & bacteria/odor elimination, keeps officers wearing their armor on the streets and safe.

Another innovative technology just released from U.S. Armor in 2015 is the Outlast® Outer Carrier. Outlast® is a heat-managing fabric originally designed for NASA to regulate the body temperatures of astronauts’ suits. Now, this Certified Space Technology™ has been made available and U.S. Armor Corporation has incorporated its unique phase-changing material into their concealable body armor carriers. The positive response from Law Enforcement testing this new technology has indeed been remarkable. Officers nationwide have been praising the curious cool feeling that comes across during times of increased temperatures and stress along with the reduction in fatigue and increased quality of life that this new carrier produces in the line of duty.

Outlast® fabric is constructed with Thermocules™, a unique system of phase change materials that absorb, store and release heat for the optimal thermal comfort of the officer. Outlast® technology is the only phase changing material that carries the Certified Space Technology™ seal of approval. This new technology effectively regulates the skin’s microclimate on a moment-to-moment basis. When an officer is hot, the vest cools down and when the officer is cold, the vest heats up. U.S. Armor Corporation has seamlessly blended this technology into the fabric of their concealable body armor carriers, drastically improving the comfort of officers on the job and further the everyday wear of body armor.

About U.S. Armor

Founded in 1986, U.S. Armor is firmly established as the most trusted name in body armor. We are a highly respected, major supplier to domestic and international armor markets. Our products are unmatched in comfort, quality and performance. U.S. Armor ballistic products can be found on elite Military units, along with Federal, State, and local Law Enforcement agencies throughout the world.