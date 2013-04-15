Ariz. police test impact of body-worn cameras

By Alice Kleinpeter

AZFamily.com

PHOENIX — A new program will keep nearly 50 Phoenix police officers under constant surveillance. The Phoenix Police Department in partnership with Arizona State University College of Public Programs secured a federal grant to buy about 50 on-officer camera systems from the VIEVU Company.

The on-officer cameras will be used in the Maryvale Precinct starting April 15. The precinct is divided into two similarly sized squad areas. One squad will wear the cameras and the other will not in an attempt to determine the impact and efficacy of the cameras.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the program will attempt to determine if the cameras enhance officers’ ability to conduct investigations. It will also determine if the cameras have a significant impact on officer and citizen behavior.

