Arrests in Calif. aided by police camera

GILROY, Calif. — Arrests in Gilroy may soon be accompanied by an electronic “third eye” that objectively monitors the scene, keeping recorded tabs on the actions of the suspect, as well as the officers on the job.

The 19 clip-on cameras Gilroy police purchased with federal grant funds earlier this summer are currently being tested on several officers in the field while the police union negotiates with the department on fair and “reasonable” guidelines for their use.

The LE2 Vievu body cameras, which were purchased in July with a $15,827 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant at no cost to the Gilroy Police Department, are cell-phone sized devices that clip to an officer’s uniform to capture audio and color video recordings of incidents, according to Police Sgt. Chad Gallacinao.

