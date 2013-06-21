Grant funds Maine PD with personal body cameras

By Joseph Cyr

Houlton Pioneer Times

HOULTON, Maine — Thanks to a Homeland Security grant, the Houlton Police Department will now be able to outfit its officers with personal video cameras.

According to Houlton Police Chief Butch Asselin, nine Vievu wearable body cameras were purchased with the grant money.

The cameras, which cost $800 apiece, are clipped to the front of the officer’s shirt and can be turned on by moving a switch. Each camera can record up to three hours of video.

“Much like the video systems inside the cruisers, the Vievu cameras will assist the officers in documenting such matters as traffic stops, accident scenes, domestic violence cases, and interviewing victims [and] witnesses,” Asselin said. “The benefit with the Vievu cameras is that they go where the officer does.”

Full Story: Houlton police now equipped with personal video cameras