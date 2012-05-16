10-8 Video In Car Video Systems Get Positive Response from LEOs

What Law Enforcement Officers are saying about 10-8 Video:

“There is nothing out there like these systems. Very reliable, great video and excellent audio quality. Our first system is almost 3 years old and still going strong. Bought 14 more since then, highly recommended.”

-Lincoln County Sheriff Department

“We have been using these systems for over a year and they are more reliable then higher priced units we have used in the past. We highly recommend these systems!”

-Clinton Police Department

“We have 10 of your camera systems, and we love them!”

-Smith County Sheriff Department

“These systems have proven themselves to us. The very best we have used.”

-Montgomery County Sheriff Department

“We love these systems! They are reliable and the price is fantastic.”

-Livingston Police Department

About 10-8 Video

Over the last few years, the 10-8 Video system has become a recognized leader and innovator in the law enforcement industry. 10-8 Video has developed and refined its product line through feedback from police departments around the country and continuous in-house research and development. By taking a needs-based, consultative approach to serving customers, 10-8 Video is able to offer products that are affordable, high quality and easy to use and deploy. Designed for cost effectiveness, convenience, high-performance and prolonged field use, the in-car video recording products offer state-of the-art features with quality you can rely on. 10-8 Video is located in Fayetteville, TN. We work closely with law enforcement departments and officials across the country. If your agency is looking for a cost effective and high performance police-in-car video recording system, call us toll free at (888) 788-1048 to see how we can work with you.